Gustavsson stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Gustavsson has dropped his last two outings and three of his last five. The 27-year-old was unable to protect a trio of one-goal leads, and after a clean third period, Simon Holmstrom's second goal of the game decided the contest 1:34 into the extra session. Gustavsson slipped to 14-9-5 with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 28 starts. The Wild have benefited from a goalie rotation this season, and that's expected to lead to Jesper Wallstedt in net Monday versus the Devils before Gustavsson would get the nod Thursday against the Jets to close out the Wild's current homestand.