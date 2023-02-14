Gustavsson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Gustavsson put up a great performance, but he didn't get the necessary goal support. The 24-year-old has lost three of his last four decisions, but he's allowed just 10 goals in that span -- that's a strong enough performance to suggest the results with come around eventually. He's at 12-8-2 with a 2.18 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 23 outings this season. The Wild have another tough test up next when they host the Avalanche on Wednesday.