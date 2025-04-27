Gustavsson stopped 42 shots Saturday in the Wild's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Minnesota was out-shot 46-32 in the contest, but Gustavsson kept his team in the game and gave the Wild a chance to head back to Vegas with a 3-1 series lead. A giveaway by Jake Middleton trying to clear the zone late in the first extra frame led to the winner however, as Gustavsson couldn't find a loose puck before Ivan Barbashev banged it home. The 26-year-old netminder has a 2.58 GAA and .919 save percentage to begin the playoffs, and he'll need to stay sharp in Game 5 on Tuesday.