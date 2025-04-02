Gustavsson will start Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson was relatively sharp over 13 appearances in March, going 7-4-2 with a 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage. He's coming off back-to-back losses but will attempt to turn things around against the Rangers, who rank 13th in the NHL with 3.01 goals per game.
