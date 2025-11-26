Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Tending twine against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson will start Wednesday's road game against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has lost out on some playing time recently, as he's started in just three of Minnesota's last eight games. Across his last three outings, he's gone 2-0-1 with a 1.28 GAA and .935 save percentage.
