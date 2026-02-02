Gustavsson will start Monday's home game against the Canadiens, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson got the night off Saturday against Edmonton, but he'll return to the crease two days later. Across his last five starts, he's gone 4-0-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .901 save percentage, with three of those victories coming in overtime. The Canadiens are scoring 3.44 goals per game this year, which ranks fourth in the NHL.