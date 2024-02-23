Gustavsson will defend the visiting crease in Edmonton on Friday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson gave up five goals on 16 shots Monday versus Vancouver, before he was pulled in favor of Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson is 15-13-3 with a 3.27 GAA and an .894 save percentage this season. The Oilers have been on quite a run of late and are currently averaging 3.58 goals, fifth in the NHL.