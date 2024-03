Gustavsson will protect the home net Saturday against Vegas, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson is coming off a 26-save performance in Thursday's 3-1 win over San Jose. He has a 19-15-4 record this season with a 3.10 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 41 games played. The Golden Knights rank 15th in the league this campaign with 3.18 goals per contest.