Gustavsson will defend the road net Sunday against Carolina, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over Florida after entering the contest in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body). The 25-year-old Gustavsson has an 11-11-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 3.36 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 25 appearances. The Hurricanes sit eighth in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per contest.