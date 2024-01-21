Gustavsson will defend the road net Sunday against Carolina, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Gustavsson stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over Florida after entering the contest in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body). The 25-year-old Gustavsson has an 11-11-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 3.36 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 25 appearances. The Hurricanes sit eighth in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per contest.
More News
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Thrust into duty after injury•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Third straight loss•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Gets starting nod versus Bolts•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Replaced in net•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Officially starting versus Coyotes•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Activated Saturday•