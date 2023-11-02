Per Wild insider Kevin Falness, coach Dean Evason said that Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus the Devils on Thursday.

Gustavsson was sensational on Opening Night, stopping all 41 shots in a 2-0 win over the Panthers. The last three weeks have been troubling for Gustavsson, who has given up 22 goals on 150 shots in his last four games. He will try to get back on track versus the Devils, who are tied for sixth in NHL scoring with 33 goals in eight games.