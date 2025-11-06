Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Gustavsson will start Thursday's road game against Carolina, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has picked up wins in each of his last two outings, and he'll draw a fifth consecutive start Thursday. He's had a shaky start to the season overall, going 4-6-1 with a 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage over 11 appearances. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.58 goals per game to begin the season, which ranks fourth in the league.