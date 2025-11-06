Gustavsson will start Thursday's road game against Carolina, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has picked up wins in each of his last two outings, and he'll draw a fifth consecutive start Thursday. He's had a shaky start to the season overall, going 4-6-1 with a 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage over 11 appearances. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.58 goals per game to begin the season, which ranks fourth in the league.