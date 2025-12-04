Gustavsson will defend the cage on the road versus Calgary on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has been splitting the workload with Jesper Wallstedt of late, featuring in five of the club's last 10 outings. In those outings, the 27-year-old Gustavsson is undefeated in regulation, posting a 3-0-2 record to go with a 1.72 GAA and one shutout. Given the rotation, fantasy managers can expect to see Wallstedt guarding the crease on the road against Vancouver on Saturday.