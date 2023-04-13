Gustavsson will defend the cage on the road against Nashville on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson is undefeated in regulation in his last six appearances, posting a 5-0-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .946 save percentage. The 24-year-old backstop has been splitting the workload with veteran Marc-Andre Fleury and may continue to do so even in the postseason, though Gustavsson may have the inside track to start Game 1 given his recent performances.