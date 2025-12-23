Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson will defend the cage at home versus the Predators on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Gustavsson comes into Tuesday's tilt on a five-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.40 GAA, one shutout and .945 save percentage. The 27-year-old backstop has been seeing the bulk of the workload, but the performance of Jesper Wallstedt has seen Gustavsson giving up a few extra starts of late.
