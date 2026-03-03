Gustavsson will protect the home net against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Gustavsson stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis, with the third goal being an empty-netter. He has a 21-10-6 record during the 2025-26 campaign with three shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 38 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.53 goals per game this season.