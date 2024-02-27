Gustavsson will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Carolina, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson is coming off a 41-save performance in Friday's 4-2 win over Edmonton. Through 34 games this campaign, he has posted a 16-13-3 record with two shutouts, a 3.23 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Carolina is tied for 12th in the league this season with 3.28 goals per contest.