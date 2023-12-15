Gustavsson will defend the home cage against the Canucks on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Gustavsson will make his fifth appearance in the club's last six contests, having posted a 3-1-0 record and 1.48 GAA in his last four outings. With the 25-year-old Swede performing at this level, it will be hard for veteran Marc-Andre Fleury to pry some starts away from the youngster. Still, an upcoming back-to-back versus Pittsburgh and Boston on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, should afford both backstop the chance to start.
