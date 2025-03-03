Gustavsson saved all 28 shots he faced in Sunday's 1-0 win against the Bruins.

Gustavsson held strong in Minnesota's crease all night, including a key save down the stretch to deny Boston's Mason Lohrei the game-tying goal. Overall, the 26-year-old Gustavsson has a 23-13-3 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Sunday's performance was Gustavsson's fourth shutout of the season and his first since early January. The Swedish goaltender also ranks sixth among goaltenders in wins. He remains an elite option in fantasy moving forward as Minnesota is challenging for a playoff spot in the Central. His next opportunity to defend Minnesota's net is Tuesday at Seattle.