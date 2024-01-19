Gustavsson made 31 saves Thursday in a 7-3 loss to the Lightning.

With the loss, Gustavsson sports a 10-11-2 record, along with a 2.71 GAA and .893 save percentage. And it was his third straight loss. This season is a part cry from the one he had the year before, where he delivered a 22-9-7 record, along with a 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage. Should the Wild start to liquidate at the deadline, there's a chance Marc-Andre Fleury could be shipped out, and Gustavsson would become "the man." This season might be a struggle for him, but his future remains untarnished.