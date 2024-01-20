Gustavsson stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

It has been a frustrating season on the injury front for the Wild and it continued Friday when Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) left the game early. He was relieved in the second frame for Gustavsson for the remainder of the game. He had a decent outing, kicking out both power play attempts he faced and ended with an .875 save percentage and 21 saves. Gustavsson may see more starts in Fleury is injured for an extended length of time.