Gustavsson stopped 22 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The team traded goals in the first period, but Gustavsson and the Minnesota defense were able to stifle a potent Toronto offense for the rest of the night until a brilliant individual effort by William Nylander in OT. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss since Feb. 8, going 4-0-2 over his last six starts with a 1.60 GAA and .944 save percentage.