Gustavsson turned aside 38 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Artturi Lehkonen got free in front of the Minnesota net just 42 seconds into the first period to open the scoring, but Gustavsson was brilliant for more than 60 minutes after that to earn a point for the Wild. There wasn't much the netminder could do on the OT winner though, as Valeri Nichushkin corralled a bouncing puck on an Avs power play and slotted it inside the post from Gustavsson's doorstep. Since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-January, the 25-year-old goalie has struggled to find his form with any consistency, going 7-6-2 over 16 outings with a 3.70 GAA and .883 save percentage.