Gustavsson stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

The 25-year-old Swedish goalie played extremely well and took a 1-0 into the third period, but Ottawa took advantage of a slow line change by Minnesota and Erik Brannstrom got sprung for a clean look at Gustavsson, which the blueliner blasted into the back of the net. Josh Norris was then the only shooter to succeed in the shootout to give the Senators the extra point. This was Gustavsson's best performance since he shut out the Panthers on Oct. 12 -- in between, he's stumbled to a 1-4-1 record with a 5.40 GAA and .848 save percentage over seven appearances.