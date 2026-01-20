Gustavsson made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Monday.

Gustavsson has two wins in a row on the road (Toronto and Buffalo), but with seven goals allowed. He allowed seven goals in his two starts before that (0-1-1). In his nine games before that, Gustavsson had allowed three or more goals just twice in nine starts (7-1-1). It's too soon to think it's a trend, but it bears attention. Jesper Wallstadt is waiting in the wings, and the Wild won't be slow to tap him.