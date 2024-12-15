Share Video

Gustavsson (undisclosed) won't start Sunday's home game against Vegas, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson will be evaluated further for what is believed to be a minor injury, making him unavailable to make his scheduled start. He has a 14-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 22 appearances this season. Jesper Wallstedt will get the nod after Marc-Andre Fleury played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

