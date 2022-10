Gustavsson will start Monday versus Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury has gotten off to a very rough start, so the Wild are mixing things up. "We've lost two in a row. That's the decision," coach Dean Evason said. The Avalanche are an amazing team, but if Gustavsson manages to have a solid start despite that and Minnesota wins, then it will be interesting to see if Evason rewards him with another start or if the Wild go straight back to Fleury.