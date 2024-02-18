Gustavsson made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

The Wild came so close to a win -- Dylan Cozens tied the game with 37 seconds left with his goalie pulled for an extra attacker. And Gustavsson didn't have much of a chance on a powerful one-timer by Henri Jokiharju in the extra frame that sealed the win. Gustavsson sports a soft 3.18 GAA and .897 save percentage overall, but had won two straight games (.921 save percentage) coming into the contest. The Wild are only four points from a Wild Card spot, so the next couple weeks will tell the tale on their season. And Gustavsson will need to step up.