Gustavsson made 22 saves Saturday in a 3-1 win over Chicago.

Don't assume this was an easy night -- the game was knotted 1-1 until the 18:49 mark of the third period. Lukas Reichel, scored from the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1, was the only Hawk to beat Gustavsson. The Swede is now 19-9-5 with two straight wins.