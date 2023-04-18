Gustavsson stopped 51 of 53 shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars.

Gustavsson got to work in a marathon game for his playoff debut. He was excellent, limiting the Stars to a pair of power-play goals 2:05 apart early in the second period. There's been hardly a weak spot in Gustavsson's play -- he went 6-1-4 with a 2.21 GAA and a .933 save percentage over 11 games since the start of March, numbers just about in line with his season as a whole. With a veteran like Marc-Andre Fleury also available, it's possible the Wild opt to alternate goalies during the postseason, though a usage pattern should emerge during the first round.