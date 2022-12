Gustavsson turned aside 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

The 24-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period but had to settle for his sixth straight win instead, a streak that dates back to Nov. 19. Gustavsson has been alternating starts with Marc-Andre Fleury lately, and the arrangement seems to be working -- the duo have allowed a combined five goals in their last five outings.