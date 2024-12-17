Gustavsson (lower body) is still being evaluated and won't play Wednesday versus the Panthers, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

While Gustavsson won't be an option for Wednesday's matchup with Florida, head coach John Hynes said that he thinks the Swedish netminder's absence will be short term. Gustavsson has been stellar in 2024-25, posting a 14-5-3 record, .922 save percentage and 2.24 GAA through 22 appearances.