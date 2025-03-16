Gustavsson stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson gave up three goals before the Wild got on the board, and they didn't have enough to challenge the Blues. With a 3-3-1 record and 17 goals allowed over his last seven outings, Gustavsson's performance has been pretty pedestrian lately. He's now at a 25-15-4 record over 45 games, while also maintaining a 2.60 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Wild continue their seven-game homestand with a potentially challenging matchup against the Kings on Monday.