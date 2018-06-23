Wild's Filip Johansson: Gets drafted 24th overall

Johansson was drafted 24th overall by the Wild at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

This was a bit off the board. Johannsson is a right-shot defender who can play the game at both ends of the ice. He's smart and his game is simple, and that means he'll be a solid, yet unspectacular, top-four guy in the NHL. Thirty points is likely Johansson's upside. But he'll be a fave of whomever is in the Wild net.