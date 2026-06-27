Wild's Filip Ruzicka: Huge goalie nabbed by Wild

Ruzicka was the 137th overall pick by Minnesota in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Czechia, Ruzcika came to North America this past season to play for WHL Brandon. He had a so-so year, going 26-14-1 with a middling 3.19 GAA and more reasonable .906 save percentage. Simply put, Ruzicka is huge. He's listed at 6-foot-7 and may end up even larger than that when all is said and done. His reads are quite refined for such a big kid, but he has issues going side-to-side at times, which isn't surprising given the size of his legs. Ruzicka is expected to return to his home country this coming season to suit up for Mountfield, the Czech organization with which he played his youth hockey prior to joining the Wheat Kings.