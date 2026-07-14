Wild's Filip Ruzicka: Secures entry-level deal

Ruzicka signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Monday, PuckPedia reports.

Less than a month after being selected with the 137th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Ruzicka and the Wild have agreed on the terms for an entry-level deal. The 6-foot-7 netminder spent the 2025-26 with WHL Brandon, where he posted a 26-14-1 record, a 3.19 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 42 regular-season appearances. The towering 18-year-old backstop is raw as a prospect, but he'll have plenty of time to develop with Mountfield in Czechia this season. He's an intriguing prospect and should factor into Minnesota's organizational depth on the back end of his three-year contract.