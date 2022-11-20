Gaudreau logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The Wild used 11 forwards Saturday, so Gaudreau's drop from the top line didn't result in a large decrease in ice time (16:43 versus a season average of 17:15). He was still able to contribute, earning a secondary assist on Alex Goligoski's overtime tally. Through 18 contests, Gaudreau has eight points, four of which have come in the last four games. He's added 39 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while often seeing top-six usage.