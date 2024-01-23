Gaudreau (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Washington, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Gaudreau is expected to return to a bottom-six role following his two-game absence. He's picked up three goals and 10 points through 34 contests this season.
