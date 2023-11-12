Gaudreau (upper body) skated Sunday and could return Nov. 19 against Toronto, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Gaudreau has missed eight straight games after being held without a point in his first six appearances. He'll travel with the Wild to Sweden and expects to return Nov. 19 barring any setbacks.
