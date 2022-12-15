Gaudreau scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Gaudreau opened the scoring on the man advantage in the first, then capped it with an empty-netter in the final minute. Three of Gaudreau's seven goals this season have come in the last two games. This was the first career multi-goal performance for Gaudreau, coming in his 208th regular season NHL game.
