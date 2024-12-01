Gaudreau notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Gaudreau won a faceoff straight to Declan Chisholm, who fired in the opening goal at 18:57 of the first period. The helper snapped a four-game slump for Gaudreau, his longest since he opened the season with no points over eight games. The center is up to four goals, nine assists, 34 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 23 appearances. He'll likely continue to fill a bottom-six role, though he's proven he can chip in depth scoring. Gaudreau had 44 points in 2021-22 and 38 points in 2022-23 before dipping to 15 points last season, so it appears he's correcting course in a positive manner this year.