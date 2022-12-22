Gaudreau supplied an assist, fired four shots on goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Gaudreau saw just 11:21 of ice time in this contest, easily the least he's played in any game this year. It's not for a lack of results on offense -- he has four goals and a helper in his last five games despite slipping into what is functionally a bottom-six role. For the year, he's at eight tallies, six assists, 64 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests.