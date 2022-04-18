Gaudreau notched three assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Gaudreau has racked up three goals and five assists during an impressive four-game point streak. He had the secondary assist on the Wild's last three goals in Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old has reached the 40-point mark in 69 appearances after amassing just 18 points in 103 games across his first four NHL campaigns. The center has added 119 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 44 hits while serving in a middle-six role for much of this season.