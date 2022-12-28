Gaudreau scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-1 win against the Jets on Tuesday.
Gaudreau's marker came at 8:55 of the second period and put the Wild up 3-1. The 29-year-old has nine goals and 15 points in 34 contests this season. He's on a roll, scoring five goals and seven points in his last seven games.
