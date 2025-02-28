Gaudreau scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Utah.

Gaudreau has two goals and an assist over his last four games. He got the Wild on the board at 16:02 of the second period, but Utah's top line dominated in the third to keep the visitors from making a comeback push. Gaudreau is up to 12 goals, 26 points, 82 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-1 rating over 59 appearances this season. He's been an effective middle-six forward, and while he doesn't stand out in any area, he has enough offense to be considered in deep fantasy formats.