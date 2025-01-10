Gaudreau logged an assist in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Gaudreau had been limited to three goals and one assist over 18 games since the start of December. The 31-year-old has maintained a steady spot on the third line, but the Wild's offense is often dominated by the top six. Gaudreau now has 17 points through 42 contests, two more than he had in 67 outings a year ago. He's added 61 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.