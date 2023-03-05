Gaudreau logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Gaudreau set up a Marcus Foligno tally in the third period to double the Wild's lead to 2-0. While Gaudreau has four helpers over his last eight games, his goal drought is now up to 21 contests. The 29-year-old forward's lost scoring touch has seen him slip down the lineup a bit. He's at 26 points, 108 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 63 appearances.