Gaudreau produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Gaudreau has offered decent depth production lately with two goals and five assists over his last 13 games. The 29-year-old is firmly in a third-line role, and it was his line that tied the game with an Oskar Sundqvist tally in the second period. Gaudreau is up to 29 points, 116 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 68 outings.