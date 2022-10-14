Gaudreau had a plus-2 rating in Minnesota's 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
Gaudreau played alongside Sam Steel and Matthew Boldy in the contest. While Gaudreau didn't record a point, that line was one of the few bright spots for the Wild, with Boldy scoring a pair of goals. Boldy is an exciting young forward with plenty of offensive potential , and if Gaudreau continues to play alongside him, it should be a net positive for the 29-year-old Gaudreau.
