Gaudreau scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canucks.

The veteran center opened the scoring late in the first period by redirecting a slick feed from Marcus Foligno past Casey DeSmith. Gaudreau didn't collect his first point of the season until late November, but he's since found a bit of a groove with two goals and four points in the last nine games while holding down a spot on Minnesota's second power-play unit.