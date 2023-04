Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Gaudreau has scored seven goals over his last 12 outings. The 29-year-old center continues to play in a middle-six role, taking on a bit more responsibility with Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) unavailable. Gaudreau had 38 points in 82 regular-season contests.